Nevada State Senate votes unanimously to pass ‘Dark Skies Bill’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a swift vote, the Nevada State Senate legislators voted in support of Nevada Senate Bill 52, also known as the ‘Dark Skies Bill,’ which protects the state’s unique dark skies.

The bill will preserve dark skies through a state-level program that awards a “dark sky” designation to certain areas of the state. This in conjunction with the efforts by the International Dark Sky Association.

Nevada’s dark skies take interest from astronomers, photographers, conservationists, economists, and legislators alike, who all agree this natural resource serves a multi-functioning benefit to the state. The bill will move to the Nevada State Assembly for further action and approval.