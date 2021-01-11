Nevada State Sen. Yvanna Cancela stepping down to join Biden administration, Gov. Sisolak issues statement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela is resigning from the state Senate to join the Biden administration, Governor Sisolak announced in a statement Monday.

Senator Cancela will be working at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the statement noted.

Sen. Cancela is a member of Biden’s Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC). She previously served as a senior adviser to Biden’s campaign in the Silver State and endorsed him the day he announced his campaign for president.

She has represented the 10th district of the Nevada Senate since 2017.

The governor issued the following statement in response to Sen. Yvanna Cancela’s resignation.

“While I am incredibly sad to see her leave Nevada, I am confident the Battle Born State will always remain close to Senator Cancela’s heart. I am so proud of Yvanna’s accomplishments thus far in her career and I am eager to follow her journey forward to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where so many people will be able to benefit from her relentless dedication to public service and equity. Yvanna has always been a strong advocate for workers and for improving healthcare systems to serve those in need – including work to increase drug cost transparency. All of Nevada’s communities, including our immigrant communities, are stronger because of Yvanna’s steadfast commitment to breaking barriers and elevating voices that can often go unheard. There is no doubt that Nevada will benefit from having a leader who understands the challenges states face as we navigate this pandemic and continue working toward expanding access to healthcare. On behalf of the State of Nevada, we thank Senator Cancela for her service and look forward to working with her to navigate these great challenges.

Gov. Steve Sisolak

The Governor’s Office will process and submit a declaration of vacancy to the Clark County Commission which will appoint a successor to Senate District 10, per statute.