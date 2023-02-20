LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash investigation involving a Nevada State Police trooper was underway Monday afternoon, a source told the 8 News Now Investigators.

It happened along Las Vegas Boulevard near Sloan Road just before 5 p.m. Las Vegas Boulevard runs parallel to Interstate 15 in that area.

In a tweet, NSP stated that traffic was closed in both directions on Sloan Road after three vehicles including the trooper were involved in the crash.

The tweet went on to state that the trooper and two female adults were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RTC reported a crash on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Sloan Road just after 5 p.m. which alerted drivers in the area that I-15 ramps are closed at Sloan Road.

Stay with 8 News Now and 8 newsnow.com as this story develops.