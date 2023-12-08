LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Trooper Alberto Felix, who was killed in the line of duty, will be laid to rest Friday following a funeral procession along the Las Vegas Strip and a memorial service at Central Church in Henderson which is open to the public.

8NewsNow.com will carry live-streaming coverage of the memorial service

The procession for Trooper Felix will begin around 9:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary at Jones and Oakey boulevards, travel along U.S. 95 southbound, a small portion of I-15 southbound, and then along Las Vegas Boulevard, and finally onto the 215.

A map of the funeral procession for Nevada State Police Trooper Alberto Felix. (KLAS)

Felix, 54, and Nevada State Police Sgt. Michael Abbate were both killed on Nov. 30 after a suspected DUI driver struck them on I-15.

Abbate’s memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 11, at Central Church at 10:30 a.m.