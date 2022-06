LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Police are increasing patrols to crackdown on aggressive and speeding drivers over the next few weeks.

One-third of all deadly crashes nationwide involve speeding, according to NSP.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the annual cost to society of

speeding-related crashes are $40.4 billion dollars per year.

NSP’s said its high visibility patrols will run through July 18.