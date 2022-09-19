LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Police wanted to make sure everyone knew how much they supported the Las Vegas Aces in the team’s run for the WNBA championship.

The troopers began putting Aces decals on some of the patrol vehicles ahead of last Thursday’s game to help cheer the team as it played in those final and exciting games.

Nevada State Police escort Las Vegas Aces after they return home following their championship win. (KLAS)

Early Monday morning when the newly named WNBA champions returned to Las Vegas, they received a special escort from Nevada State Police vehicles adorned with Aces decals.

There is a public celebration planned for the Aces on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. You can find more details at this link.