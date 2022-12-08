LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A semi-truck struck and killed a bicyclist on U.S. 95 before fleeing the scene.

The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as 62-year-old Phillip Juskkiewicz, from Cedar City, Utah.

Nevada State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday, Dec. 5, between 8: 15 and 10 a.m. on U.S. 95 near mile marker 43, in Boulder City.

Police describe the semi-truck as burgundy or maroon in color, and said it should have significant front-end or right-side damage.

A piece of a semi-truck suspected for deadly hit-and-run. (Photo: Nevada State Police)

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Nevada State Police at 702-486-4100 and reference case number 221200386. You can also remain anonymous and contact crime stoppers at 702-385-5555.