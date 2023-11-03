LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is searching for witnesses or anyone with information regarding a deadly crash that occurred early Halloween morning.

The crash happened on Oct. 31 around 5:15 a.m. on the I-15 northbound south of Charleston Boulevard.

NPS said that a pedestrian was walking in the travel lanes on the I-15 northbound when they were hit by multiple vehicles.

For unknown reasons, none of the vehicles involved remained on-scene.

A 2007-2011 Toyota Camry with damage to its front right side may have been involved as well as a 2017-2020 Honda CR-V with minor damage to its front and undercarriage, NPS said.

NPS wants to speak with the drivers of the vehicles, witnesses, and anyone who may have information regarding the incident. Please call *NHP (​*647) or Crime Stoppers of Nevada (702-385-5555) and reference case #231002339.