LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have released new details of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in the north valley.

The crash took place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9:03 p.m. along the 215 westbound and North Durango.

The victim was identified as Tony Thomas, 27, of Las Vegas.

Nevada State Police have released new images and video of a white utility van believed to be involved in the crash.

The driver of the van is accused of leaving the scene of the crash, according to NSP.

  • Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have released pictures of a vehicle in connection to a hit and run crash on Oct. 17, 2022 (Credit: LVMPD)
The van is described as having rear or right rear damage and may have a roof track. The van was last seen on Elkhorn and Grand Montecito, police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference case #221001403.