LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have released new details of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in the north valley.

The crash took place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9:03 p.m. along the 215 westbound and North Durango.

The victim was identified as Tony Thomas, 27, of Las Vegas.

Nevada State Police have released new images and video of a white utility van believed to be involved in the crash.

The driver of the van is accused of leaving the scene of the crash, according to NSP.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have released pictures of a vehicle in connection to a hit and run crash on Oct. 17, 2022 (Credit: LVMPD)

The van is described as having rear or right rear damage and may have a roof track. The van was last seen on Elkhorn and Grand Montecito, police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference case #221001403.