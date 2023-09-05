LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada State Police are asking for the public’s help as they attempt to locate a suspected driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash took place on Cheyenne Avenue eastbound over the I-15 on Tuesday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m.

Eastbound traffic was diverted onto Losee Road, according to a post on NSP’s X account.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is silver with right-side damage. It was last seen driving eastbound on Cheyenne from the I-15.

Those with information are asked to call Nevada State Police.