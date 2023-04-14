LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nevada State Police issued a warning to the community about a phone scam.

On Friday, NSP stated on Twitter that the agency had received multiple phone calls from community members that an individual had been using the Southern Command phone number to impersonate law enforcement and request payment from them.

Nevada State Police warn the public of scam calls impersonating law enforcement (Nevada State Police/Twitter)

“We would like to make our community members aware of this scam and prevent any future victims,” NSP added.

Police advise community members to avoid giving out personal information and if contacted to notify them at 702-486-4100.