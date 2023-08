Investigation into shooting involving NSP near Mountains Edge Pkwy, and Buffalo Dr. on Aug. 11, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An investigation is underway following a shooting overnight in the southwest valley involving Nevada State Police.

According to NSP Trooper Ashlee Wellman, the shooting happened around midnight near Mountains Edge Parkway and Buffalo Drive. Details are limited but one person was shot. No fatalities are reported.

The intersection remains closed Friday morning.