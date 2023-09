LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State police are investigating a fatal crash that has caused a portion of the I-15 to close Sunday.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the Washington Avenue on ramp near I-15 northbound.

NSP said there are closures at the I-15 northbound at Washington and the U.S. 95 at I-15. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

No other details have been released at this time.