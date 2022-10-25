LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is investing a fatal crash near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to police.

The crash occurred on Tuesday near Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane, according to police.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

No other details are available at this time, check back for updates.

This is the second fatal crash that Highway Patrol is investigating within the hour. The first crash was near IR15 northbound south of Cheyenne.