LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that has closed the on-ramp from Pinto Lane to I-15 southbound.

The ramp could be closed for several hours. That ramp is north of Charleston Boulevard.

#FASTALERT From 5:10 AM, Jul 05 2022

Crash on SB Pinto Lane at SB I-15 on ramp

On ramp closed — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 5, 2022

No other details have been released. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.