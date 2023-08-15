LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that took place along Las Vegas Boulevard.

James Vincent Stramaglia, 26, of Las Vegas was identified as the motorcycle rider.

It happened on Aug. 3 shortly before 6:27 a.m. along State Route 604 (Las Vegas Boulevard) and mile marker 10.

When troopers arrived they determined that a black Yamaha YZFR7PB motorcycle ridden by Stramaglia was traveling northbound on SR 604 behind a white Freightliner Truck.

The truck slowed to make a left turn across the southbound travel alone and into a dirt lot. As it turned the motorcycle made an “unsafe lane change,” traveling into the southbound lane possibly to pass the truck ultimately hitting it, NSP stated in a release.

The front of the motorcycle hit the left side of the truck.

Stramaglia was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene of the crash.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 46th

fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 55 fatalities.