LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne.

The far right travel lanes are blocked, but traffic is getting by, NSP stated in a tweet.

About 20 minutes later NSP reported another deadly crash along the I-15 northbound and Checkered flag, which is near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Troopers said a motorcycle and vehicle were involved in the deadly crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.