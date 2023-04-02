LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist near the Magic Mountains

On Sunday around 3:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to Las Vegas Boulevard near mile marker 7 in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to State police, a Honda Civic was driving southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard while a motorcycle was traveling northbound. The crash occurred when the motorcycle attempted to pass the vehicle in front of them by entering the southbound lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the Honda.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do suspect impairment on the motorcyclist.

The driver and two passengers of the Honda were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

According to RTC, all northbound and southbound lanes are closed between Jean and Sloan Road. Drivers are asked to plan other routes.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.