LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in the central Las Vegas valley.

The crash occurred Sunday around 3:15 p.m. on Spring Mountain Road westbound near the I-15.

Nevada State police investigate deadly crash near Spring Mountain and I-15 on Nov. 5, 2023 (RTC FastCam)

NSP said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Spring Mountain when it hit a guardrail. The rider was ejected and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Spring Mountain Road westbound under the I-15 and I-15 northbound to Spring Mountain Road are closed. Westbound traffic on Spring Mountain is being diverted onto I-15 northbound, according to NSP.