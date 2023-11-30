LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The identities of two Nevada State Police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Thursday were released hours after the deadly incident.

Sergeant Michael Abbate joined the department in December 2013 and was recently promoted to Sergeant earlier this month.

Photo of Sergeant Michael Abbate provided by Nevada State Police

Trooper Alberto Felix became a part of the department in January 2019. Before his service with the Highway Patrol, Trooper Felix honorably served in the United States Air Force.

The two were described as dedicating their careers to serving Nevada with exceptional commitment and pride, according to NSP.

Trooper Alberto Felix provided by Nevada State Police

The officers were struck and killed by a vehicle on northbound I-15 around 3:30 a.m., according to police.

Sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that the two troopers were investigating a potentially impaired driver who may have been asleep at the wheel on the side of the freeway when a second driver hit and killed them.

The troopers were thrown into the air and landed on the road below I-15. Sources said the suspected driver, who was later taken into custody, smelled of alcohol.

Officers later arrested Jemarcus Williams, 46, he is accused of hitting and killing the two Nevada State Troopers on Interstate 15 several hours after the incident, which shut down the freeway for most of Thursday.

Williams faces two counts of DUI resulting in death, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death, and two counts of duty to stop at the scene of an accident, records said.

Further information and details regarding memorial services will be shared as they become available, NSP said Thursday evening.

Police urged anyone with information on the incident to contact LVMPD’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.