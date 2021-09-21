Nevada State Parks free this Saturday for Public Lands Day

VALLEY OF FIRE STATE PARK, NEVADA – DECEMBER 14: A Geminid meteor streaks to the right of one of the peaks of the Seven Sisters rock formation early on December 14, 2018 in the Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. The meteor display, known as the Geminid meteor shower because it appears to radiate from the constellation Gemini, is thought to be the result of debris cast off from an asteroid-like object called 3200 Phaethon. The shower is visible every December. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a chance to get out in nature, you might want to visit one of Nevada’s state parks. You can do it for free on Saturday, Sept. 25 because it’s Nevada’s Public Lands Day.

Nevada residents (with proof of residency required) can access, camp, and boat in all state parks and recreational areas for free.

This is the first year that Public Lands Day will be more than just a one-day celebration. Instead, it will be a week’s worth of events.

In past years events were family-oriented, with entertainment like live music and dancing, free food, and face-painting stations but due to the pandemic events will only be clean-up and virtual learning.

Find out more about Nevada’s observance of Public Lands Day on nevadapubliclandsday.com.