Nevada State Parks free this Saturday for Public Lands Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a chance to get out in nature, you might want to visit one of Nevada’s state parks. You can do it for free on Saturday, Sept. 25 because it’s Nevada’s Public Lands Day.
Nevada residents (with proof of residency required) can access, camp, and boat in all state parks and recreational areas for free.
This is the first year that Public Lands Day will be more than just a one-day celebration. Instead, it will be a week’s worth of events.
In past years events were family-oriented, with entertainment like live music and dancing, free food, and face-painting stations but due to the pandemic events will only be clean-up and virtual learning.
Find out more about Nevada’s observance of Public Lands Day on nevadapubliclandsday.com.