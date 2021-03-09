Nevada State Museum to reopen with women’s history-themed exhibits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas is reopening on March 20 following a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will be celebrating Women’s History Month this March with new biographies of Nevada women in its gallery sponsored by Bank of America, including a new display featuring local educator and philanthropist Lilly Fong.

Visitors may also want to browse “Prejudice and Pride: The Fight to Vote,” an exhibit on the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted some women the right to vote 100 years ago.

The museum’s permanent gallery has been updated to include new showgirl costumes as well as new outfits from old Helldorado Days events held in Las Vegas.

Courtesy: Nevada State Museum

The museum store has been redone, showcasing new gifts and mementos. For families, there are new explorer activity trails and take-home activities.

The museum favorites remain, such as the display on the Shasta ground sloth and exhibit “Back to Basics: the Art of Crafting.”

Courtesy: Nevada State Museum

The museum is located at 309 S. Valley View Blvd. on the Springs Preserve campus.

Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will need tickets for a specific time and day to help museum staff manage crowd size in the building.

Visitors also must wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the museum and maintain social distance.

Passage through the museum will be set up for one-way navigation and public areas will be sanitized frequently.

Groups and households of less than ten people are welcome to plan a visit. Click here for tickets.