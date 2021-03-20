Nevada State Museum reopens doors after yearlong closure; new exhibits, safety precautions in place

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, the Nevada State Museum — Las Vegas officially re-opened its doors to the community.

After closing its doors for more than a year, the Nevada State Museum is back open for business.

Many showed up Saturday morning, excited to spend time together as a family.

“I’m like so excited that it’s reopened,” said visitor Sarah Martini. “This is actually one of my favorite places to go when I lived here. I loved going to the museums.”

“Vegas is slowly starting to open back up again, and that’s great,” added visitors Sean and Rachel Skottey.

Reservations are required, masks are mandatory and visitors must follow the guided arrows to keep everyone spaced apart.

“We are very excited, we’ve been working on things in the museum, changing things around, updating some things, so we’ve got new exhibits for people to see when they come here,” said Sarah Hulme — Manager of Photo Collection.

One of those exhibits is for Women’s History Month, where they’re highlighting six influential women from Nevada, such as Lily Fong who was a pioneer for education.

Others featured include:

Women’s advocate Delphine Squires

Gaming pioneer Sarann Knight Preddy

Paiute activist and author Sarah Winnemucca

Trailblazing Channel 8 TV anchor Polly Gonzalez

“We just saw the exhibit and saw information about Sarah Winemucca, like that’s pretty awesome to be able to see some of the names of streets we’ve seen here in town, and then to hear the actual stories behind the names,” said Sean and Rachel Skottey.

Visitors will end the exhibit by learning about the women’s suffrage movement.

The museum hopes these stories will motivate the thousands of children they see every year.

“As a museum it’s a really important part of our storytelling, is really to inspire our children to get that education and to learn,” Hulme said. “Come here and have fun in learning.”

Right now, the museum is only open on the weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They hope to expand those hours as restrictions continue to ease.