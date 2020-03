LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congressman Steven Horsford hosted a tele-town hall addressing COVID-19 and the current state of public health. Horsford was joined by Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Dr. Fermin Leguen of the Southern Nevada Health District.

They touched on everything from testing kits to applying for small business loans.

Dr. Leguen said 250,000 test kits should be arriving to Southern Nevada soon.

You can listen to the full conversation below.