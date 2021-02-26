Nevada State Law Enforcement Officers Association reach tentative collective bargaining agreement with the state

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) – The State of Nevada and the Nevada State Law Enforcement Officers Association (NAPSO/CWA Local 9110) announced Friday that they have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement on all non-economic and economic articles.

The tentative agreement will now be provided to NSLEOA membership—made up of Category II Peace Officers—for ratification. Following ratification and pursuant to state law, the agreement must go to the State Board of Examiners for approval.

If the Board approves the entire agreement, it can then be submitted to the State Legislature. For the economic provisions of the agreement, Governor Sisolak would submit budget amendments to the Legislature to effectuate those provisions.

The terms of the agreement between the state and NSLEOA will become public once ratified and submitted to the State Board of Examiners.

The tentative agreement between the state and NSLEOA is the first collective bargaining agreement reached by the state and a labor organization following the passage of collective bargaining for classified state employees through Senate Bill 135 during the 2019 legislative session.