Nevada state health insurance exchange extends special enrollment period

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The limited-time special enrollment period for public health insurance in Nevada has been extended. This period is open to qualified people who missed open enrollment.

The Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period was created as part of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 emergency declaration in mid-March. It was originally offered through April 15.

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange said it will now stay open for new enrollment through May 15.

“Gov. Sisolak has encouraged everyone to continue to ‘Stay Home for Nevada,’ so we are extending our Special Enrollment Period to allow uninsured and underinsured Nevadans extra time to purchase comprehensive insurance plans on Nevada Health Link,” said Heather Korublic, executive director of the health exchange in a news release. “As experts anticipate the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our state to soon reach its peak, we want to remind Nevadans of the critical importance of protecting themselves and their families from financial ruin if a medical issue or accident occurs, especially during these uncertain times.”

The exchange offers health care plans under the Affordable Care Act guidelines.

