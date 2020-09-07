Nevada State Democratic Party releases statement commemorating Labor Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II released the following statement commemorating Labor Day:

On Labor Day, we recognize the important contributions workers have made to help our country prosper & thrive. None of the protections & rights we have today would be possible without unions organizing on behalf of their members to ensure fair wages & good benefits.

“This Labor Day, we pay tribute to the Nevada workers and unions who have fought–and continue to fight–tirelessly for the common good of all working families. The labor movement has a long and storied history in the Silver State, helping to shape our workplaces

for the better by organizing for fair wages, safer working conditions, and quality, affordable health care.

“But this Labor Day–much like this entire year–is unlike any other. As a result of Donald Trump’s failed pandemic response, nearly 190,000 Americans have tragically lost their lives and more than 13 million Americans are out of work, including over 200,000 in

Nevada alone. Across the country, families are struggling to make ends meet, small businesses are shuttering, and essential workers are putting their lives on the line every day to serve our communities. As we honor their work today, we must also recommit ourselves

to the work ahead this fall: doing all we can to build our country back better from Trump’s failing economy and anti-worker agenda.

“On Labor Day and onward towards the election, Nevada Democrats will fight tooth and nail for the working families devastated by Trump’s disastrous presidency. These next few weeks will determine the next four years — and Nevadans are ready to elect new leadership

in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democrats up and down the ballot that will strengthen unions, empower workers, and ensure working families get the dignity and respect they deserve.”

William McCurdy II, NV DEMS Chair