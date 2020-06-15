Nevada State College will offer on-campus housing for the first time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students of Nevada State College will have an opportunity to live on campus in the fall 2020 semester.

For the first time, the college is offering on-campus housing. The 324-bed housing, called The Village, offers various floor plans from one to four bedrooms and can accommodate students with families. The housing is near completion. Applications for the housing are now being accepted at this link.

“The Nevada State College student housing project is a result of working with our students to identify their most critical needs. On campus housing has been proven to help students overcome obstacles and increase success in completing degrees,” said Bart Patterson, president of Nevada State College.

The student housing also comes with 24/7 on-call staff for any student needs and provides roommate matching for anyone looking to share an apartment. Rent, which includes Wi-Fi and utilities, ranges from $550 to $1,200 per person.

Artist Rendering of The Village apartments at Nevada State College. (Photo credit: Nevada State College)

The Village has fully furnished apartments, full kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, study lounges, a fitness center and swimming pool.

The Village at Nevada State College, previously approved by the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents, is a privately financed, built and managed project.

The College is planning a mix of on-line and hybrid classes (part on-line\part in person) for the fall 2020 semester, but students can be released from their lease and any deposits returned in the event only on-line classes are permitted for fall 2020.