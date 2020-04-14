Nevada State College reports 2 cases of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State College in Henderson is reporting two students have self-reported positive tests for COVID-19.

According to a letter to the campus community from President Bart Patterson, “As the positive results are weeks removed from the students’ last in-person visit to campus, we do not believe our students, faculty, and staff members are at risk from an on-campus exposure based on information from these self-reports.”

One student last visited the campus on Feb. 10 and tested positive on April 1, about 50 days later. The other student was last on campus on March 12 and tested positive 28 days later on April 8.

Once a person tests positive and it’s reported to the Southern Nevada Health District, the district will conduct an investigation to determine if that infected person had close contact with others putting them at risk of exposure.

According to Bart, The health district has not contacted Nevada State College to notify them of any possible exposures to the virus.

“Our thoughts are with these two students for a full recovery and we want to keep encouraging the entire campus to follow social distancing directives,” Bart wrote.