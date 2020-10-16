Nevada State College offers revived elementary bilingual education degree program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To prepare future teachers to work in these bilingual schools, the faculty at Nevada State College developed an Elementary Education Bilingual degree which will start in Fall 2020.

8 News Now Photojournalist Henry Takai spoke with Shartriya Collier, the Associate Dean of the School of Education at Nevada State College regarding the program.

“This is one of the few programs where you can get a license in bilingual education in Nevada, ” said Collier.

As the only bilingual opportunity for teachers in the valley, Nevada State College strives to prepare holistic educators to not only teach in both languages, but also build on students’ background and experiences.

Collier says there is power in being bilingual and that having teachers who are prepared to support English-language-learner students is very important.

There are two pathways in the program:

Heritage Pathway – Students raised speaking Spanish and want to improve their language skills

Non-Heritage Pathway – Students who learned Spanish as a second language.

The foundation of the program is social justice, according to Collier. Students are trained to work with families and allows students to celebrate their culture in class.

For more information please call 702-992-2525 or visit the Nevada State College at website at nsc.edu.