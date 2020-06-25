Nevada State College offers flexible 2020 fall plan for classes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State College will offer a flexible plan when classes resume in the fall 2020 semester.

“Due to the current landscape impacted by a global pandemic, many class formats will change to an online platform. For students who have not participated in online classes before or who may find this format daunting, Nevada State College is offering a Student Online Preparedness tutorial designed to prepare students for online instruction,” the college announced in a news release.

The college will offer the following options:

Hybrid classes – will require some in-person classes but most of course will be completed online

Online classes – web courses that include Zoom sessions with professors Asynchronous classes – do not require software to meet with instructors/class at a specific time. Assignments are entirely online. Synchronous classes – Will require you to meet with instructor/class at specific times and dates using video conference software such as Zoom.



Nevada State College also recently announced it will be offering on-campus housing for the first time.