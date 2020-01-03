Nevada State College offers financial aid program for students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many students in the class of 2020 are looking forward to college but might be worrying about how to pay for it. Other may have put off college thinking they can’t afford it.

There’s a great new financial aid program for local students at Nevada State College. Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Vickie Shields talks about the program called Achieve Nevada.

Depending on the student’s eligibility, it can cover nearly all the costs. The deadline to apply Jan. 15, 2020. You can apply at here.