Nevada State College making, donating PPE face shields and more

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State College staff are donating personal protective equipment, testing supplies and even vegetables to local organizations.

NSC’s math department faculty are using 3-D printers to make face shields for healthcare workers. The physical and life sciences department has partnered with other universities to donate thousands of viral transport mediums. They are an important part of COVID-19 testing kits.

Also, fresh vegetables grown on campus were donated help people in Boulder City.