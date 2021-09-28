Nevada State College hosts on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Nevada State College in Henderson is hosting on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the next two weeks. The school is hoping to get as many shots out now ahead of the state’s deadline for all students to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1st.

NSC’s vaccine clinics are in partnership with Immunize Nevada and TourHealth. The clinic will offer all three vaccine options (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) for those looking for their first or second shot. Severely immunocompromised individuals who meet specific eligibility criteria will be able to receive a booster shot.

Clinics are geared toward Nevada State College students and staff, but also welcome their families and Southern Nevada community members.