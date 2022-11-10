LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new program is helping Clark County high school students get to college and get degrees.

The program focuses on students who come from certain economic backgrounds, and are the first in their families to attend college.

Anna Sanchez is a graduate of Del Sol Academy, one of Clark County’s magnet schools.

She is a senior at Nevada State College and she told 8 News Now the preparation college program she was in helped.

“I’m a first-generation student, so it was very hard for me to find college because I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” she said.

Nevada State College offers two federally funded programs to help income-eligible first-generation college students.

TRIO Upward Bound focuses on students at Basic, Chaparral, Eldorado, and Sunrise Mountain High Schools.

Anthony Herrera works at Nevada State College and counsels up to 40 students at each school.

“We just try to make sure that we’re there to help them, we know that these counselors are overwhelmed with the caseloads that they have,” Herrera said.

Dr. Kimberly Williams oversees the TRIO programs at Nevada State College.

“What we’ve been able to accomplish is making sure that 100 percent of our students are graduating from high school,” Williams said.

Last month, Nevada State College launched a new program called TRIO-McNair helping first-generation college students who meet an income threshold obtain doctoral degrees

They provide academic advising and access to scholarships.

Sanchez is also part of McNair, and said she hopes to pursue a doctoral degree in clinical mental health.

“All those resources I had, they helped me get into college,” Sanchez said.

The federal funding for the Trio-McNair program is $1.3 million over the next five years.