Nevada State College breaks ground on new $61.9 million education building

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada State College broke ground on a brand new multi-million dollar school of education building on Wednesday. The 65,000-square-foot building will feature a speech and language pathology clinic and an early childhood education center.

The project, costing $61.9 million, was designed to recruit and graduate qualified teachers into Nevada’s K-12 schools.

The building is named after Glenn and Ande Christenson who are longtime Las Vegans passionate about education. Ande is a former second-grade CCSD teacher and serves on the Advisory Board of Teach for America and the Development Board for the Inclusive Initiative at Nevada State College.

GROUNDBREAKING: @NevadaCollege will break ground on a new $61.9 million school of education building #8NN pic.twitter.com/yWrTBQlMz7 — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) January 22, 2020

Glenn, for the last seven years, has focused on how to enhance the K-12 education delivery system by using successful business practices. He has served on multiple education boards and councils.

Governor Sisolak, along with other city officials and top educators, were there to welcome the new building and thank all of those involved in its development.

The governor approved $55.9 million in the last legislature session. The money will go towards the construction of the education building.

Others that attended the groundbreaking included the president of the college, as well as the dean of Nevada State College’s School of Education.

“This new structure is a bold declaration. The new building will declare publicly that teachers matter, schools matter, children matter and education matters,” Dennis Potthoff, Dean of the School of Education at Nevada State College said at the groundbreaking.