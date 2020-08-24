Nevada State College at 75% online instruction as classes begin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the 2020-21 year begins, Nevada State College is running 75% of its student credit hours online, and the other 25% of instruction is a hybrid of in-person learning and online work. Classes began today.

A college news release reports the freshman class has grown by 5%. Enrollment figures on the college’s website indicate 2019 enrollment at the school was 5,578.

The freshman class has seen an 90% increase in African American students, and an 80% increase in students who graduated from high school with a a FPA of at least 3.75.

More information on “Welcome Week” at the college is available online.

The college is working to open on-campus housing, with dorms expected to open on Oct. 1 following construction delays.

A rendering of the on-campus housing at Nevada State College. (Photo credit: Nevada State College)

“We are thrilled to see our campus community grow even more diverse with this incoming freshman class, particularly with the uncertainties created by the pandemic,” said Bart Patterson, president of Nevada State College.

“The caliber of students entering into our academic programs will achieve success due to our small class sizes which allow our professors to really foster a unique and collaborative atmosphere that promotes student readiness and achievement. In addition, our faculty and staff are intently focused on quality of courses and student engagement — regardless of whether courses are online or in person.”

Overall, the average GPA of a new student at Nevada State College is 3.19, compared to 3.05 in 2019.

Criminal justice and law enforcement majors are growing — a 60% increase, according to the news release.

The college has introduced two new majors this year: Elementary Bilingual Education bachelor’s degree and Human Health Sciences bachelor’s degree. Both degrees are designed for students to be career-ready when they graduate.

The college also reports growth in other majors: visual media (40%), education (36%) and biology (35%).