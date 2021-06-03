Nevada State Capitol’s 150th anniversary to be celebrated Saturday

CARSON CITY — State officials will mark the 150th anniversary of the Nevada State Capitol building on Saturday.

The Nevada Capitol building opened in 1871 in Carson City. For 50 years it housed all three branches of the government: the Nevada Legislature, the Nevada Supreme Court and the governor.

The Supreme Court moved to a nearby building in 1937 and the Legislature moved to a new building in 1971.

(Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The historic Capitol now houses offices for the governor, lieutenant governor, state treasurer, and secretary of state.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state officials plan to speak at Saturday’s ceremony.