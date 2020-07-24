Nevada State Board of Education discusses Internet access for students, teachers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How to reach students who don’t have Internet access — it’s a question 8 News Now is trying to find the answer to, as families prepare for distance learning come August 24th.

The Nevada State Board of Education met Thursday to discuss this issue.

Even with Thursday’s meeting, not a lot of solutions came out of it. But, there are strong directives from Nevada State Board of Education President Elaine Wynn to get the situation resolved.

“This is really setting up the infrastructure of the 21st, 22nd century,” Wynn said. “It’s like railroads. We can’t exist going forward in a digital world with pockets that don’t have Internet access that are not connected, it’s time to acknowledge that we’ve got to get connected.”

This past spring, CCSD distributed more than 60,000 Chromebooks during closures. It also established more than a dozen bus routes that allowed students to access Wi-Fi, but that effort has to be ramped up.

CCSD says 128,000 households don’t have Internet, while 100,000 are expected to be subsidized by the Cox program, that leaves about 28,000 kids remaining.

Don’t forget the teachers — board members brought up the fact that they too, need suitable devices to conduct their lessons.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford will also help school districts with the “T-Mobile Project 10 Million” initiative. It will provide Internet services for free, to students enrolled in the national school lunch program.

Part of this program also provides students with reduced cost devices.