LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On Thursday, the Nevada Board of Education approved new start times for high schools as several school districts voiced their opposition.

After several public comments were made, members of the board voted to change the start time to 8 a.m. by August 2025.

The Clark County School District is against the new regulation.

One CCSD staff member called it government overreach, while the district’s General Counsel Luke Puschnig again threatened to take legal action to prevent it from going into effect.

Several steps need to be taken before the start times are adopted.

“This year, we’re already at 30 different kids that have been struck by vehicles on their way to and from school. This is during daylight hours,” CCSDPD Sgt. Mike Campbell told the board before it voted. “Most of these kids are walking, running, biking.”

Jennifer Vobis, the transportation Director for CCSD, also shared comments opposing the changes.

“Moving all start times to a later schedule will inhibit elementary students from accessing breakfast until 10 in the morning,” Vobis said.

There are currently 83 Clark County schools that start before 8 a.m.

Schools can apply for a waiver from the board of education to keep their start times before 8 a.m., but it would need to be approved.

“You’re hearing from all of the school districts. All of the school boards. They’re telling you that this is going to be problematic for our school districts,” Nevada Board of Education member Mike Walker said.

The board’s vice president Katherine Dockweiler responded to that criticism.

“While they are not necessarily supportive of this, the majority of the public comment that we’ve received from parents and students has been favorable,” Dockweiler said.

If the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau approves the language of the regulations, schools will have to adjust their start times by the 2025 – 2026 school calendar year.