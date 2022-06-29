LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the back-to-school season coming up, Nevada State Bank branches are accepting new school supplies donations to support Communities In Schools of Nevada’s Fill the Bus School Supplies Drive.

Through July 15, needed items including backpacks, planners, bookmarks, lunch boxes and bags, highlighters, pencil sharpeners, and composition notebooks can be dropped off at any Nevada State Bank location. School uniforms, athletic shoes, underwear, and girls’ sports bras also will be accepted. Those looking to make a monetary donation instead can do so here.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our community to donate school supplies this year. Simply bring your school supplies to any Las Vegas-area NSB branch, and we’ll drop them off for you at the Communities In Schools Fill the Bus event,” said Sandi Milton, SVP, marketing communications and events manager for Nevada State Bank.

On July 21, the donated school supplies will be collected and delivered to the Communities In Schools Fill the Bus event help at Sam’s Club on I-215 and Rainbow Boulevard. Communities In Schools of

Nevada is the local affiliate of the nation’s leading dropout prevention program.