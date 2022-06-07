LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a special day on the Las Vegas Strip for six Nevada athletes who are set to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics.

Special Olympics athletes received a warm send-off (Caesars Entertainment)

Las Vegas Raiders Players Mack Hollins and AJ Cole (Caesars Entertainment)



The big send-off was hosted by Caesars Entertainment in true Las Vegas fashion with a “Walk of Honor” for the athletes.

Those in attendance to see the athletes off included Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole and wide receiver Mack Hollins. Caesar and Cleopatra were also there, along with Las Vegas Aces mascot, Buckets, and Henderson Silver Knights mascot, Lucky.

Athletes were also given an overnight stay at Caesars Palace, breakfast at Bacchanal Buffet, lunch at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen, and dinner at Hell’s Kitchen. The day wrapped up in style with a ride on the High Roller wheel and zip lining at FlyLINQ.

Members of Southern Nevada’s law enforcement agencies were also in attendance and gave the athletes a police escort to the airport.

The Special Olympics games in Orlando, Florida kicked off on Sunday, June 5, and will conclude on Sunday, June 12.