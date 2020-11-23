Nevada SPCA waiving pet adoption fees on Black Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada SPCA is kicking off the holidays with a special deal this Black Friday. Adoption fees on all pets will be waived on Friday, Nov. 27.

The non-profit is encouraging community members to find their best friend this holiday season. The “Adopt Til You Drop” one-day deal is sponsored by LASIK of Nevada.

“We recognize that it has been a challenging year for so many, and we hope that by bringing an animal companion home, this will bring some joy and happiness. Providing a stable, loving home to a shelter animal gives them an opportunity to thrive and to bond with their new families. It’s such a rewarding experience.” said Amy Lee, Communications Manager for Nevada SPCA. “Adopting will also free up valuable kennel space and resources and allow us to assist other homeless animals in need.”

This year, adoptions will be hosted at two locations:

PetSmart at 7050 Arroyo Crossing Parkway 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment will be required for this location

Nevada SPCA animal shelter located at 4800 W. Dewey Dr. Online appointment only. Appointments as well as additional information can be found by visiting www.nevadaspca.org.



All cats and dogs are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, according to the shelter. Standard adoption policies will apply.

For additional information, please click HERE or call (702) 873-7722.