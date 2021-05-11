Nevada SPCA sees uptick in pet surrender due to people leaving remote work for the office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As post-pandemic life begins to kick in for a lot of people, some local animal shelters are seeing an uptick in surrendered pets. The main cause: They’re leaving remote work to return to the office.

But are some things pet owners should know before making that difficult choice. The Nevada SPCA says pet owners have other options. The video below offers tips on how pet owners can avoid making the tough decision.

8 News Now visited the animal shelter off Decatur and Russell Tuesday. There was a large inventory of pets, including cats, dogs, and rabbits.

The SPCA says it’s cat season, so many people are surrendering their four-legged felines on a regular basis.

Rabbits and dogs are also in that mix because people can’t attend to these pets as they make the transition from remote working to heading back to the office.

“We now have an uptick in calls by people surrendering animals because of moving, which has always been a large reason why people return their animals to us,” said Lori Heeren, the executive director of the Nevada SPCA. “We are also concerned about a surge [because of] the residential eviction moratorium expiration.”

If you are thinking of surrendering your pet, there is a process:

First, you must make an appointment, and when you meet with a staff member from the Nevada SPCA to update them on the pet’s health and needs, so nothing is overlooked.

According to the Nevada SPCA, no questions will be asked since it’s a very emotional and difficult decision for a pet owner to make.

They did ask not to leave pets at the door because the hot weather is dangerous.