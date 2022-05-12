LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pets may also be feeling the effects of inflation as all kinds of prices soar.

At the Nevada SPCA, not only are there rooms full of loving pets waiting to be adopted, but there are also resources to help you take care of the pets you already have.

According to SPCA Director Lori Heeren, others are looking to give up their pets due to financial need.

“65% of our intake is usually surrenders,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of people coming to us with even growing financial need.”

“We’re really seeing inflation affect our pet owners, but there are resources in our community,” Heeren continued. “We have a pet pantry where we provide free dog and cat food for pet owners in financial need. If you can help other people, donate.”

Reasons for surrender can include inflation and the rising costs of food, medical care, and general pet care.

Savannah Urcioli was looking to expand her family by adopting a cat at the SPCA.

“If a lot of people are giving up their pets for adoption, then they should find good homes and loving people to take them,” she said. “We’ve been looking for a cat for a while, because we have a little kitten at home already and she needs a friend.”

If you’re looking to do more than donate, you can come down to the center and adopt.