Nevada SPCA offering free pet food for struggling pet owners every Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada SPCA is partnering with local pet food retailer “PetFlow” to provide a drive-thru pet food assistance for struggling pet owners.

The pet food pantries will be held every Sunday. Nov. 15 was the first distribution event.

The SPCA says the pandemic has been especially hard on pet parents and they want to help in anyway they can.

“Seventy-five percent of Nevada’s SPCA intake is owner surrendered animals, and last month, that number [went] up. So, we’ve seen first hand the need of this community when it comes to caring for their pets. Our goal is to always keep pets in loving homes,” said Lori Heeren, executive director at Nevada SPCA.

Our Nevada SPCA Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry Powered by @PetFlow is officially open! We’re assisting those in our community who may be experiencing hardships by providing dog and cat food! Sundays 10am-2pm 4800 W. Dewey Dr. #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/EyDyMWdolq — Nevada SPCA (@NevadaSPCA) November 15, 2020

Pet owners can get a free supply of dog or cat food every Sunday at the SPCA shelter, located on Dewey Road. The drive-thru distribution events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.