Nevada SPCA moving to new location in the fall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada SPCA will move into a new building at the end of September that will better serve its needs, the non-profit announced Tuesday.

The animal shelter has been in its current building, located at 4800 West Dewey Drive, for 15 years.

The new location, a 21,814 square foot warehouse, will be just a few blocks away at 5375 Procyon Street Suite 108, off of Hacienda Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

“This is Phase One of Nevada SPCA,“ said Nevada SPCA Executive Director Lori Heeren. “Nevada SPCA’s future is to one day own its land and building, but we needed to walk before we could run and that meant moving out of our current facility that no longer serves our needs.”

The organization began looking for a new facility last year and Heeren says they had a difficult time finding a new landlord. “Ninety nine percent of our lease inquiries told us no. We were fortunate to find a landlord that wanted to help us and give us the opportunity to safely house our animals in his building.”

Nevada SPCA’s new address is owned by Valley View Hacienda Business II., LLC. Their current lease starts June 1, 2021 for a 50-month term with potential for renewal.

The shelter says two donors have provided $1.5 million to fund the tenant improvement project. The organization is fundraising another $500,000 for new dog kennels, cat colony rooms, multiple animal meet and greet rooms, a small pet room and a dog play yard.

Email inquiries about donations for the new project can be sent to givehappiness@nevadaspca.org.

For more information, call (702) 873-7722 or visit nevadaspca.org. Regular hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.