LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada SPCA, in partnership with Findlay Toyota, is hosting a fee-waived pet adoption event on Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 30, Findlay Toyota of Las Vegas will be covering pet adoption fees for pets aged 6 months and older.

“It’s a very busy time for us and we’re thrilled that we have such a great community partner with Findlay Toyota to cover adoption fees so that we can get these deserving animals out of the shelter and into loving new homes,” said Lori Heeren, Executive Director.

Pets available for adoption are listed on the shelter’s website. Standard adoption practices remain in place to ensure the right fit for every animal.

Adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Nevada SPCA is located at 5375 S. Procyon St. Suite 108, Las Vegas, NV 89118. For additional information call (702) 873-7722 or visit nevadaspca.org.