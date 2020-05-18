Nevada SPCA hosting fee-waived cat adoption

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a furry friend, now is the time to find the purr-fect one from the comfort of your home! Nevada SPCA is hosting a virtual, fee-waived cat adoption starting Monday May 18 through May 25.

Findlay Toyota will be covering the adoption fees on all adult cats aged six months and older.

If you’re interested in adopting, you can CLICK HERE to see all available cats through Nevada SPCA. You can then send an email to info@nevadaspca.org with the name of the cat, along with contact information. Allow up to 48 hours for a response back.

All cats will come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Once an adoption is finalized and a pick-up time appointment is scheduled, new adopters can come and pick up their new pet curbside.