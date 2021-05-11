Nevada SPCA continuing Pet Food Pantry by appointment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A program set up in November to help struggling pet owners is moving to an appointment-based system to distribute free dog and cat food donations.

The Nevada SPCA’s Pet Food Pantry will run Monday through Friday.

The pantry was previously a drive-thru that only operated on Sundays.

Pet owners in need can schedule their appointment to receive pet food for their personal pets on Nevada SPCA’s website. Select the “Resources” tab to schedule an online appointment.

Recipients will receive enough food for their pet to last for one month. Food is distributed at Nevada SPCA shelter located at 4800 W. Dewey Dr.

About 300 families have used the pantry thus far.

Pet Food Pantry was started with a monthly commitment of support for food donations from local online pet food retailer PetFlow. Nevada SPCA received additional support last month with a grant from the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation to further support the cause.

“We want to keep pets in their homes, especially during this economic crisis, and if providing food for them can help do that, we are ready to roll up our sleeves and make it happen,” says Nevada SPCA Executive Director, Lori Heeren. “We’ve adjusted our operations and distribution model to appointment-based, so we are now able to distribute food Monday through Friday. We’re so thankful to both PetFlow and the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation for supporting this much-needed community service.”

For additional help, call (702) 873-7722.